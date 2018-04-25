Franklin County Commissioners this month gave approval for the construction of an oyster hatchery west of Apalachicola.
The board approved the Commercial Site Plan Review to construct a two story steel building less than 5,000 square feet on Highway 98 West of Apalachicola.
The building will be used for a commercial oyster hatchery – the property is zoned commercial, and aquaculture is an allowed use for that zoning.
The new business will be called Apalachicola Oyster Company Incorporated.
The property owner was also approved to rehabilitate an existing dock at the site.
