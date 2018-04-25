Old Lounge building in Eastpoint now to be used as a church
Franklin County Commissiners this month gave approval for a church to move into a commercial building in Eastpoint.
The Go With God Ministries was given approval to open an office and community church at 207 Highway 98 in Eastpoint.
Many years ago the building housed Charlies Lounge.
The move required county approval because a special exception is needed when a church moves into an existing commercial building.
