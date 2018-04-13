FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

BART is a beautiful 1 yr old Yellow Lab/German Shepherd mix. He is a social and sweet dog who loves cats. Bart loves his walks and has gained a lot of confidence and trust during his time with us. He needs a home with someone willing to continue his training and confidence building. If you are that person, we invite you to come to the Humane Society to meet this special boy!
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
