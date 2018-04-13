UPDATE: Florida National Scenic Trail will be closed in Bradwell Bay today and tomorrow due to prescribed burning operations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 13, 2018—The U.S. Forest Service is prescribed burning in the Bradwell Bay Wilderness on the Apalachicola National Forest. As a result, the Florida National Scenic Trail will be closed in the wilderness today and tomorrow.
The 4,957 acre prescribed burn will take place in Wakulla County in the northern half of the Bradwell Bay Wilderness south of Forest Highway 13 between Forest Roads 314 and 348. The burn will improve wildlife habitat, eliminate vegetation build up and reduce the threat of wildfires.
People are reminded that the smoke they may see today and tomorrow in this vicinity is not coming from a wildfire. Motorists are cautioned to drive slowly with lights on while traveling in smoky areas. Drivers should be particularly cautious in areas where prescribed fires have taken place when it is foggy. Morning fog can mix with smoke and decrease visibility further.
This is one of many prescribed burns the Apalachicola National Forest is doing during the 2018 prescribed burning season. Today’s burn is in burn units 323, 324 and 325 (see the Apalachicola’s planned burn map):https://goo.gl/2TZoZL