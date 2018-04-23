Franklin County law enforcement and first responders will take part in an active shooter training exercise at the Franklin County Courthouse on May the 11th

Local law enforcement and first responders will take part in an active shooter training exercise at the Franklin County Courthouse on May the 11th.
The training will be held from noon to 330 and will include a number of local groups including the Franklin County sheriff's office, the Apalachicola police and fire department, the Franklin county Emergency Management office as well as many of the offices in the courthouse.
The chief judge ha agreed to close the courthouse that afternoon though people will still be able to take care of necessary work at the courthouse annex next door.
Gary Martina from the Franklin County sheriff's office said the training will be very realistic, though everyone will be using blanks.
A number of different types of weapons will be used including an AK-47.
Martina said the point of the exercise is to make it as realistic as possible.
He said the exercise will include 4 scenarios to provide as much training as possible.
There will be armed deputies stationed around the courthouse to keep well-meaning people from rushing into the courthouse to help.
This will be the first active shooter training exercise, though others are being planned for other locations in the county.
