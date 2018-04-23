Franklin County solar co-op to hold informational meeting on Tuesday in Apalachicola

Franklin County's solar co-op is now up and running and ready to help local people adopt solar power for their homes and businesses.
If you are interested in learning more about solar power and about finding out more about a new solar co-op that just started in Franklin County, come out for the free presentation in Apalachicola on Tuesday afternoon.
The event will be held at 6 PM at the Holy Family Center on Dr. Frederick Humphries Street.
The Franklin Solar Co-Op project provides homeowners with information and technical support, and puts out formal bids to licensed solar contractors.
Franklin and Bay County residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the solarunitedneighbors.org.
Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels.
Once the group is large enough, Solar United Neighbors will help the co-op solicit competitive bids from area solar installers.
By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group participants and solar experts.
The group is seeking participants and will host an information meeting April 24th at the Holy Family Center in Apalachicola to educate the community about solar and the co-op process.
And again if you would like to learn more about the new solar co-op come out for the free presentation at the Holy Family Center in Apalachicola at 6 PM Tuesday.
http://live.oysterradio.com/