Job Opening: FSU Coastal and Marine Lab Custodian

The Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML) seeks to fill a Custodian position in St. Teresa, FL (roughly 50 miles from the FSU main campus). The successful candidate will be someone who wants to become a member of a team committed to the lab's research, education, and outreach missions. Thus, we expect this person to play well with others (e.g., other FSU employees, vendors, and visitors of all varieties); to use good judgment when fulfilling custodial duties and making decisions; and to adhere to all FSUCML safety procedures and policies.
Duties include
- cleaning offices, classrooms, bathrooms, dormitories, and the auditorium (e.g.,carpets, windows, furniture, linen service, removing trash and recycled materials) with occasional special duties in research laboratories and onboard the R/V Apalachee;
- ordering inventory and disbursement of all supplies;
- helping other staff members as needed.
Qualifications include (but are not limited to)
- Basic computer skills to include Microsoft Office Suite or equivalent.
- Knowledge of the practice and procedures of custodial work.
- Attention to detail and the ability to prioritize and organize tasks effectively to meet deadlines in a timely manner with minimal supervision.
- Ability to meet the physical requirements of the position to include bending, squatting, lifting, moving objects up to 40 pounds, going up and down stairs, using ladders, and standing and walking for extended periods.
The FSUCML is embedded in an area of rich terrestrial and marine biodiversity with an abundance of complex and interconnected estuarine and marine habitats including tidal salt marshes and flats, seagrass meadows, oyster reefs, and hard-bottom reefs dominated by soft coral and sponge communities. The scientists at the lab are committed to research focused on coastal and marine issues of ecological importance that provides the scientific basis for policy decisions.
Anticipated Salary Range -Minimum base salary = $20,880 - negotiable commensurate with education and experience. Full benefits in addition
Work Schedule --Typically Monday - Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00 pm.
Criminal Background Check: Successful completion of a criminal history background check. The background check will be conducted as authorized and in accordance with University Policy 4-OP-C-7-B11.
To Apply, Visit jobs.fsu.edu and search for Job 43075
Posting Title: Custodial Worker
Please Circulate to Interested Parties!