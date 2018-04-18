FSU seeks volunteers for longevity research studies

The Institute for Successful Longevity at Florida State University is looking for people in our area 60 and over to take part in longevity research studies.
The Institute for Successful Longevity does research on healthy physical and cognitive aging to discover the causes of age-related cognitive decline and help create effective interventions and practices.
There are a number of different studies you can help with including one on designing better road signs for older drivers or one using tablets to help combat isolation.
Volunteers can choose which, if any, research projects they would like to take part in.
With some projects, volunteers will be paid for helping with the research.
The FSU Institute for Successful Longevity has sent out postcards to registered voters aged 60 and over in Gadsden, Leon, Wakulla, Jefferson, Franklin and Liberty Counties.
If you are not registered to vote, or if you don’t receive a card, you can still volunteer.
Just go to isl.fsu.edu/volunteer, or call the institute at 850-644-8571.
