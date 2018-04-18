Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Red Snapper fishermen in Florida will likely get 40 days of fishing this year
Florida will be setting the season in 2018 and 2019 in both state and federal waters through a fishery-management pilot program.
The state this week proposed a 40 day red snapper season to run from June 11th through July 21st.
A 24-day season was originally proposed but adjoining states set longer seasons than what Florida had initially proposed, so the state decided to extend the snapper season in Florida state waters.
This recreational season will include those fishing for red snapper from private recreational vessels.
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit are also included but are limited to targeting reef fish in Gulf state waters only.
