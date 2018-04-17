Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf Receives Highest Award of Distinction for Inpatient Services and Overall Hospital Rating

Port St. Joe, FL. (April 16, 2018) – Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf has received the highest “Award of Distinction” for their Inpatient Services and Overall Hospital Rating from Professional Research Consultants, Inc. (PRC), an approved HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) surveyor, dedicated to the improvement of healthcare nationwide.
PRC Achievement Awards recognize organizations at the hospital, facility, department or unit level for enhancing their patients’ perception of care by focusing on Key Drivers of Excellence. The survey produces comparable data on the patient's perspective on care that allows objective and meaningful comparisons between hospitals on domains that are important to consumers and increases the transparency of the quality of hospital care provided.
PRC’s highest honors, the Award of Distinction and Overall Top Performer Award, are given to healthcare facilities, providers, outpatient service lines and inpatient units that scored at the 100th percentile for the Overall Quality of Care “Excellent” score in PRC’s national client database for the prior calendar year. The scores are based on data collected from patients who rate the hospital as “Excellent” when asked about the overall quality of care in the post-discharge patient satisfaction survey.
“We are honored to receive this recognition by PRC as an excellent healthcare provider,” said Mary Jim Montgomery, Vice President of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. “The commitment of our associates and physicians demonstrates our dedication to our community to provide first class healthcare for our patients.”
For more information about Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, please visit www.sacred-heart.org/gulf.
http://live.oysterradio.com/