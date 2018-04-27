Friday, April 27, 2018

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Monthly Highlights


Be a citizen-scientist during horseshoe crab spawning season

horseshoe crab

Spring is peak mating season for horseshoe crabs, and biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourage sighting reports with the new FWC Reporter application.  
Horseshoe crabs mate year-round, and it is most common to see groups along the shore in March and April. To identify mating pairs, look for a smaller male on top of a larger female. Beachgoers will likely have the best luck spotting horseshoe crabs around high tide, within three days of a full or new moon. The next full moon is Sunday, April 29th.   You can report sightings many ways: FWC Reporter app, Email: horseshoe@MyFWC.com or Phone: 866-252-9326 or Online: bit.ly/1Nxgn0b

manatee
FWC and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to a manatee stranding in Vilano Beach.  You can help manatees! Florida residents can purchase a Save the Manatee specialty license plate.
FIM Joe Bay sampling
Our Fisheries Biology and Fisheries-Independent Monitoring (FIM) programs are involved in a cooperative study to examine the effects of the 36-year closure and re-opening of Joe Bay, to public, non-motorized access and catch-and-release fishing.  
Coral Tree
Hurricane Irma caused substantial damage to FWC’s in-water coral nursey in the Florida Keys. The storm destroyed coral “trees” hosting hundreds of coral colonies and completely buried colonies attached to concrete blocks on the ocean floor.

phyllosoma

What is it?  A lobster.

Phyllosoma is the larval stage of lobsters. The name is derived from the Greek words phyllon, leaf, and soma, body.
They are unusually large, flat, transparent and unique among crustacean larvae. It’s said to be the longest-lived larvae in the ocean and can span the entire Caribbean on its way to settle in Florida.
After passing through many phyllosoma stages, the larva goes through a final molt, shedding its long legs and wing-like body, transforming into a transparent postlarval lobster, called a puerulus, that migrates from offshore waters and settles into the shallow-water habitats.

