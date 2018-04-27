The Laundry Project is returning to Apalachicola this Saturday.
This is the fourth year the program is being held in Franklin County – it is sponsored by the realtors association of Franklin and Gulf counties.
The Laundry Project was started in Tampa as a way to help struggling families wash their clothes and linens.
For the people served by the Laundry Projects, washing clothes is a financial burden.
As a result, they may be unable to do their laundry as frequently as they would like.
People who would like to take part in the Laundry Project should be at Croom's Mini Mall on Avenue I in Apalachicola on Saturday morning at 10.
There is no limit to how many loads can be done but they will be accepted on a first come first served basis.
The Laundry project provides all of the detergent, bleach, fabric softener and dryer sheets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/