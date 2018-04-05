Gov. Scott Announces License-Free Freshwater Fishing Weekend in April

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Today, Governor Rick Scott announced that April 7th and 8th will be a license-free freshwater fishing weekend for Florida residents and visitors. This weekend is one of several throughout the year that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will allow residents and visitors to enjoy Florida’s many fishing opportunities without requiring a license.
Governor Scott said, “I’m proud to announce this year’s first license-free fishing weekend. This is a great opportunity for families and visitors to see why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy Florida’s beautiful outdoors with friends and family.”
FWC Chairman Bo Rivard said, “The beautiful spring weather and chance to land a trophy bass on our numerous lakes, rivers and creeks make spring a great time of year to get out fishing in our state. This license-free incentive creates a great opportunity for established anglers to take a friend or family member out and introduce them to the Fishing Capital of the World.”
To learn more about license-free fishing days, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips, locations and other information visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.
