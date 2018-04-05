The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has approved changes to Gulf greater amberjack season starting this year.
The Council set the greater amberjack recreational season in Gulf federal waters to open May 1st through the 31st and August 1st through October 31st.
Those are the same season dates in Florida state waters.
Greater amberjack is overfished and undergoing overfishing, and the season has closed increasingly early in recent years due to federal quotas being met or exceeded.
The new season structure is designed to optimize recreational fishing opportunities in both the spring and fall while minimizing harvest during the spawning season, helping to rebuild the stock.
