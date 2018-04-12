Thursday, April 12, 2018
If you are looking for work, the Gulf Correctional Institution in Wewahitchka is hiring.
If you are looking for work, the Gulf Correctional Institution in Wewahitchka is hiring.
If you would like to find out more about the types of jobs that are available, there will be a 1 day hiring event on Friday in Panama City.
The event will be held at the CareerSource Gulf Coast offices at 623 Hwy 231 in Panama City.
Thehiring event will begin at 9 AM central time.
If you plan to apply for work remember to bring your drivers license and social security card.
You will also need you high school diploma or GED, your birth certificate, your residence history for the past 10 years and your employment history for the past 5 years.
And if you would like to take the criminal justice basic abilities test, which is required for employment with the Department of Corrections, you should also bring a 12 dollar money order made payable to the Department of Corrections.
To be eligible to work as a correctional officer you have to be 19 years old and have at least a GED.
If you are already certified in law enforcement you can start working part time immediately – they also pay you while you go to school to get your certification.
Starting pay for a correctional officer is around 32 thousand dollars a year.
The Gulf Correctional Institution does offer a 1000 dollar hiring bonus for new workers.
http://live.oysterradio.com/