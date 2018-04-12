Franklin County may allow law enforcement to "boot" illegally parked cars

Franklin County Commissioners are considering a change to the county's parking ordinance at Alligator Point.
In recent months the sheriff's department has been cracking down on people parking in area they should not and had to tow the vehicles away.
They would like to be able to put boots on the vehicles so they can't be driven away, but the current rules don't allow that.
Instead illegally parked vehicles are towed to Eastpoint or Wakulla County which is a huge expense.
If the county allows the boots, then people could pay their fine on-site, and while they won't be happy about it, they will save the expense of getting their car out of an impound lot.
It will also save people from having to find transportation out of Alligator Point if their vehicle has been towed away.
The County commission will likely schedule a public hearing to discuss the changes, but said they first want to see the new language before scheduling the hearing.
