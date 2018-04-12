Franklin County concerned of aquaculture expansion plans

The state of Florida is planning to increase the number of aquaculture leases in Franklin County – and the county commission is not real happy about the way they are going about it.
The state plans to expand the existing leases in Alligator Harbor by 41 acres and add an additional 131 ares of leases in the Ochlockonee Bay.
Both of these sites would be divided into 1.5 acre parcels to be leased out, and the leases would include bottom and water column use.
Lease holders could use the sites to grow oysters or clams.
The state began allowing aquaculture leases in Alligator Harbor in 2002 to allow local seafood workers to grow clams commercially.
A few year later they expanded the program so that lease holders could use the entire water column to grow oysters.
Commissioners have long supported aquaculture, but said there are some issues that need to be addressed.
Their primary concern is that Franklin county commercial fishermen should be given the first selection of the leases before opening them up to out of county fishermen.
The board has also long been concerned about allowing oyster farmers to use the full water column in certain areas of the bay because it can hinder commercial and recreational fishermen and boaters.
Commissioner Cheryl Sanders also pointed out that there needs to be a better boat ramp to service the leases as the current launch sites don't have parking or other amenities needed to support the number of farmers who might begin working there.
Alan Pierce said maybe the state should open up the old FSU Marine Lab property at Alligator Point which is now state owned so lease holders can use that space to launch their boats.
He said that would take the pressure off the county to provide a better boat ramp.
Commissioners agreed to write a letter to state officials voicing their concerns though they don't hold much hope that their concerns will be listened to.
They also agreed to have the county attorney investigate whether the county could file suit against the state to slow down the approval process until the county's concerns are addressed.
http://live.oysterradio.com/