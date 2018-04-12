Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Wakulla Chamber ENews
Thank you to our 2018 Low Country Boil Sponsors:
The weather was dreadful but luckily the rain cleared just in time and the Wakulla County Chamber successfully hosted another awesome Low County Boil. This makes it our 8th annual event, presented by Capital City Bank.
Once again, Panacea Oyster Co-op gave us a sampling of much enjoyed Wakulla grown oysters; what a treat!
If you have ever hosted an event, you understand the many hours of pre-planning it takes to make sure every detail is covered, everyone knows what they are expected to do and that you plan properly to make sure there is enough food and drink. Our Chamber Special Events Committee shines more
We wanted to share this Business in Focus Magazine article, sharing our EDC working to showcase Wakulla County. More is currently in the works. If you or your company is interested in economic development and you would like to be a member of Wakulla EDC give us a call 926.1848.
Join us for Walk with a Doc in Wakulla Co on Tuesdays at 5:30 (Crawfordville) and Thursdays at 5pm (Panacea). Each walk will kick off with a short health talk followed by walking on the loops. There is no requirement to walk any specific distance. All are welcome.
by Dr. Walter Tchinkel, Ph.D, R.O. Lawton Professor FSU Department Of Biological Science
Thursday, April 12, 2018 From 7pm to 8pm at 3618 Coastal Highway 98 St. Teresa
Our region is home to over 100 species of ants, each with its own stories to tell, and each exploiting an ecological opportunity. The natural history and life cycle of a handful of these stories will illustrate the breadth and wonder of the way that these north Florida ants go about their lives.
April 14 The exciting course will take participants on various surfaces and over small obstacles. Perfect for trail runners and walkers alike and a great way to spend a morning in the woods. —Plus— Enjoy free oysters farmed by the TCC WEI’s Oyster Aquaculture Program and free beer (21 or over) post race.
at Wakulla Springs will be held on the third Saturday in April at Wakulla Springs State Park. The festival is a celebration of outdoor activities and area heritage. Local musicians, artists, and experts offer festival participants one-of-a-kind experiences, helpful advice, and personal enrichment in a neighborhood family atmosphere.
The festival continues to include the ever-popular premium guided tours, living history demonstrators and children’s activities. Special Bird of Prey and Reptile Shows presented by the Center for Wildlife Education of Georgia Southern University are always crowd pleasers. Exhibitors on the main festival grounds will introduce guests to a wide assortment of outdoor activities and provide close encounters with area wildlife. Bluegrass music will also enliven events on the main festival grounds.
Will be held at Family Coastal Restaurant, Noon, Wednesday, April 25th serving Country and Seafood Buffet and Salad Bar. Seating is limited. Cost: $15 per person. RSVP by replying to this email.
TCC WAKULLA CENTER SAFETY SERIES
The Tallahassee Community College Wakulla Center invites business owners, employees, faith-based groups and community members to a free monthly series of vital safety workshops. Learn techniques from our community partners to build confidence in your ability to be prepared anywhere!
Friday, April 27 | 1-3 p.m.
Cyber security Tips & Tricks provided by Clifford Stokes, Jr., professional information security officer
Mark your calendar for Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration!
