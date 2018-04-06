NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 4, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Make Plans to Celebrate World Fish Migration Day
On April 21
, organizations around the world will celebrate World Fish Migration Day with events around the common theme of “Connecting Rivers, Fish, and People.” NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office and the Northeast Fisheries Science Center will host several World Fish Migration Day events throughout the region.
Basking Sharks Gather in Large Numbers off Northeast Coast
Groups of basking sharks, ranging from as few as 30 to nearly 1,400 animals, have been observed aggregating in waters from Long Island to Nova Scotia. While individual basking shark sightings are fairly common, such large groups are not. A new study explores possible explanations for the phenomenon.
Public Invited to Follow Whale Research Expedition Online
Scientists from NOAA and the University of Rhode Island conducting a research cruise off the coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island invite students and the general public to learn about their research on whales and their environment through live interactive broadcasts from the ship at sea on April 5, 6, and 7
.
Positive Certification of Mexico for Driftnet Fishery
NOAA Fisheries issued a positive certification decision to Mexico for taking appropriate corrective actions to address the illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing issues it was negatively certified for in our 2017 Biennial Report to Congress under the High Seas Driftnet Fishing Moratorium Protection Act. The next biennial report to Congress identifying nations with IUU fishing will be in 2019.
West Coast
New Recreational Rockfish Fishery off OregonOregon fishermen have more opportunities to catch rockfish, or groundfish, following NOAA Fisheries’ approval of a new ocean fishery that uses selective gear to target plentiful species while avoiding overfished species. This is expected to expand the benefits of a recreational fishery that already generates more than $14 million annually for Oregon’s economy.
Science Center Seeks Hardy Volunteers for Fisheries Surveys
The Northwest Fisheries Science Center seeks a few volunteers for the 2018 West Coast Groundfish Bottom Trawl Survey, which will be conducted in partnership with NOAA Fisheries scientists and commercial fishermen aboard a commercial fishing vessel.
Study Estimates Cost of Salmon Fishery Closure
A new economic model estimated that last year’s closure of the West Coast ocean salmon troll fishery cost between $5.8 and $8.9 million in lost income for fishermen, with a loss of 200 to 330 jobs. The model, developed to help policy-makers anticipate closure impacts, estimates the future losses associated with closures based on the way fishermen reacted to previous closures.
Model Informs West Coast Salmon Allocation
Once salmon migrate to the ocean, they mix freely up and down the West Coast of North America. This makes it a challenge to apply different fishing rates for different populations and to allocate catches among countries, states, and tribes. The Fishery Regulation Assessment Model informs management decisions by analyzing genetic data to determine which fish stocks are present, in what numbers, and where.
Pacific Islands
Parasite Poses Growing Threat to Monk Seals
NOAA Fisheries released a new infographic and fact sheet
explaining how Toxoplasma gondii
, the parasite behind toxoplasmosis, spreads from the mountains to the oceans and ultimately harms Hawaiian monk seals. The cat-borne parasite causes numerous other health impacts to wildlife, domestic animals, and people.
Southeast
Proposed Red Grouper Catch Limits – Open for Public Comment
By May 3
, please submit your comments on a proposed rule for Abbreviated Framework Amendment 1 to the South Atlantic Snapper-Grouper Fishery Management Plan. The rule would reduce the annual catch limits for South Atlantic red grouper in response to the results of the latest population assessment.
Informational Webinars for For-Hire Permit Holders
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council will host informational webinars twice a month for federal for-hire permit holders to provide information about electronic reporting, the proposed for-hire amendment, and upcoming training sessions. Webinars are scheduled for April 5 and 16
and May 10 and 29
.
Greater Atlantic
Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England
This spring, right whales are congregating in Cape Cod Bay in greater numbers and earlier
than usual. In response, researchers at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center have extended their field season, conducting surveys by both boat and aircraft despite the relentless winter weather.
Women’s History Month Interview Series
March was Women’s History Month, and even though it’s now April, we didn’t want to miss the final installment of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s series featuring women scientists at NOAA. This week, meet Judy Yaqin Li, a research ecologist at the Milford Lab in Connecticut. She conducts phytoplankton and coastal environmental research with a focus on applications to aquaculture.
Events
April 5
Free Atlantic Shark Identification Workshop
in Norfolk, Virginia.
April 5–7
Live online broadcasts from NOAA and University of Rhode Island researchers at sea on a whale research expedition off New England.
April 5–10
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Anchorage.
April 5–11
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting in Portland, Oregon.
April 5 - May 29
Four informational webinars on for federal for-hire permit holders
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
April 10–12
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Montauk, New York.
April 11 and 18
Two public scoping meetingson bluefin tuna bycatch management measures, to be held in New Jersey and Massachusetts.
April 11 and 23
Three free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in North Carolina and Massachusetts.
April 16–20
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Gulfport, Mississippi.
April 17–19
New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Mystic, Connecticut.
April 21
World Fish Migration Day
events in the Greater Atlantic Region.
June 4
Save the Date for a workshop on community resilience in the Northeast region, to be held in Cape May, New Jersey.
Announcements
April 10
Applications due for Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s advisory panels
.
April 13
Nominations due for 2018 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources
.
April 25
Applications due for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committee
.
April 26
Applications due for 2018 Chesapeake Bay Office Fisheries Science grants.
May 4
Applications due for proposals for recreational fishing education, outreach, and conservation projects
in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.