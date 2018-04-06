The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will hold its thirteenth annual Art Walk and wine festival on Saturday.
The event begins at 11 AM and continues through 6PM.
The daylong event will consist of three components - Art, Wine, and Great Local Cuisine.
Various forms of Art will be on display throughout the day in front of businesses in downtown Apalachicola where artists will highlight, sell, and demonstrate their work.
The festival will continue into the evening with a progressive Wine tasting from 1 till 4 where wines will be sampled at several locations.
The event will wrap up starting at 6:00PM with area chefs and participating restaurants preparing great local dishes made with fresh local ingredients and paired with special wines.
If you would like more information about the Apalachicola Art Walk & Wine Festival, call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 653-9419 or go on-line to apalachicola.org
