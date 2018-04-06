Remember an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon can save your life

The Coast Guard and National Safe Boating Council are reminding recreational boaters of the importance of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons in conjunction with 406Mhz Beacon Awareness Day which is Friday.
An Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon is used to alert search and rescue forces in the event of an emergency.
It does this by transmitting a coded message on the 406 megahertz distress frequency via satellite and earth stations to the nearest rescue coordination center, which then notifies local search and rescue forces.
Having a properly registered beacon greatly enhances the speed with which the Coast Guard can respond to any mariners in distress and could mean the difference between life and death during a maritime emergency.
For more information on the ‘Save by the Beacon’ campaign and Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons visit www.savedbythebeacon.com.
