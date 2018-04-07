|
Meeting Notice
March 21, 2018
The Gulf Council's Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish IFQ Advisory Panel
to Meet
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will hold a meeting of it's Ad Hoc Red Snapper and Grouper-Tilefish Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) Advisory Panel on Tuesday, April 10, 2018
. The meeting will convene in the Council office conference room at 2203 N. Lois Avenue, Suite 1100, Tampa, Florida
, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm
, EST.
The panel will address the following items:
- Recommendations and Conclusions of the Grouper-Tilefish 5-year Review
- Reef Fish Amendments 36A & 36B: Modifications to Commercial IFQ Programs
For a complete agenda and meeting materials click here
.
To register for the webinar click here
.
About the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.