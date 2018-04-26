Students at the Franklin County School will not be required to wear school shirts for the rest of the school year.
The student dress code has been a topic of concern in recent School Board meetings where administrators have discussed removing the requirement for school shirts for the
2018-19 school year.
The school agreed to remove the requirement for school shirts during May to give school officials the chance to see how it works out.
Franklin County Principal Jill Rudd said that the data collected should allow them to make an educated
decision about school shirts for the 2018-19 school year.
Even without the school shirts, student will be expected to dress appropriately and in a way that does not disrupt the teaching and learning environment.
Items that when worn together are usually indicative of gang memberships, or apparel that contains a message that is obscene, racist, or promotes illegal activities like drugs, alcohol, or tobacco products will not be permitted on school grounds or at school functions.
Clothing must not be sexually suggestive or feature crude or vulgar commercial lettering, printing, or drawings which would be offensive or insensitive to anyone on campus.
A full dress code has been sent home to parents of children attending the Franklin County School.
Students who dress in a manner inconsistent with the approved Dress Code Policy will be required to change clothes.
Students may be sent to In School Suspension temporarily as they wait for their parent to arrive with clothing that meets the dress code.
