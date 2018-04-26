A project to renourish a section of Shell Point Beach in Wakulla County is now complete and the area is open to the public.
Shell Point Beach & Park in Wakulla County has been closed since January the 3rd for the beach renourishment project.
The 550 thousand dollar project involved the renourishment of the county owned portion of Shell Point Beach.
The funding came from Natural Resource Damage Assessment monies made available as a result of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
The improvements include the placement of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sand on the county owned section of the beach from an approved upland borrow area to restore the width and historic profile of the beach.
It also included installing an upland retaining wall and oyster shell breakwaters, and planting native dune vegetation to reduce wind-driven erosion while providing habitat and landscaping features.
Post and rope fencing, sand fencing and split rail fencing were also installed to direct pedestrian traffic and improve the look of the beach.
In addition to the beach work, Wakulla County also spent 78 thousand dollars from its one cent sales tax to resurface the roadway in front of the beach, installing traffic calming devices and installing a children's playground at the site.
