Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an ongoing phone scam

 The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an ongoing phone scam.
The sheriff's office has received complaints about a scam in which an unknown individual impersonates a Deputy from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, who does not exist.
The unknown person identifies himself as “Lt. Johnson”.
The Scammer tells the victim they have a warrant for their arrest for failing to report to jury duty, and says they will be arrested if they do not pay $1000.00 using prepaid cards.
The sheriff's department said this is a scam – the department would never handle any situation like this.
This scam is not limited to Wakulla County – other departments have received similar complaints.

If you have been the victim of this scam, contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's office immediately.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at