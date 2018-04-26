The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an ongoing phone scam.
The sheriff's office has received complaints about a scam in which an unknown individual impersonates a Deputy from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office, who does not exist.
The unknown person identifies himself as “Lt. Johnson”.
The Scammer tells the victim they have a warrant for their arrest for failing to report to jury duty, and says they will be arrested if they do not pay $1000.00 using prepaid cards.
The sheriff's department said this is a scam – the department would never handle any situation like this.
This scam is not limited to Wakulla County – other departments have received similar complaints.
If you have been the victim of this scam, contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's office immediately.
