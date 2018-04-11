The state of Florida is doing a pretty good job of requiring that new homes be built to withstand severe weather.
The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety has released the new edition of its Rating the States report, ranking Florida No. 1 for strengthening residential building-code systems.
Florida scored 95 out of a possible 100 points on the report.
Virginia scored a 94.
At the other end of the spectrum was Delaware with 17 points and Alabama with 27.
The state-by-state assessment, previously issued in 2012 and 2015, ranks the 18 states most vulnerable to catastrophic hurricanes along the Atlantic Coast and Gulf of Mexico.
The report is intended to focus attention on the need for strong, statewide building codes and identify steps states can take to improve their building-codes.
In developing its Rating the States report, IBHS looks at 47 data points to assess the effectiveness of the states’ residential building code programs, including code adoption and enforcement; building official training and certification; and licensing requirements for construction trades.
