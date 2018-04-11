Wednesday, April 11, 2018

 Duke Energy is seeking a rate increase to cover the costs of a new natural gas powered power plant in Citrus County.
The 1,640-megawatt combined-cycle, two-unit plant will use clean-burning natural gas and highly efficient technology to provide reliable and cleaner energy to Duke Energy's 1.8 million Florida customers in 35 counties.
The first unit of the new plant will start generating electricity in September and the second unit should begin operations in November.
Duke will shut down two coal-fired generating units at Crystal River after the new 1,640-megawatt gas plant starts operating.
The company is seeking a rate increase to pay for the new plant.
Duke Energy said that residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month would see a $3.59 bill increase in October while Commercial and industrial customers would see a 2.5 to 3.5 percent increase.
The company will also seek a $2.25 bill increase in December while Commercial and industrial customers would see a 1.5 to 2.1 percent increase. .

The state Public Service Commission will decide whether to approve the rate increases.




