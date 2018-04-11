Duke Energy is seeking a rate increase to cover the costs of a new natural gas powered power plant in Citrus County.
The
1,640-megawatt combined-cycle, two-unit plant will use clean-burning
natural gas and highly efficient technology to provide reliable and
cleaner energy to Duke Energy's 1.8 million Florida customers
in 35 counties.
The
first unit of the new plant will start generating electricity in
September and the second unit should begin operations in November.
Duke
will shut down two coal-fired generating units at Crystal River after
the new 1,640-megawatt gas plant starts operating.
The
company is seeking a rate increase to pay for the new plant.
Duke
Energy said that residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours
of electricity a month would see a $3.59 bill increase in October
while Commercial
and industrial customers would see a 2.5 to 3.5 percent increase.
The
company will also seek a $2.25 bill increase in December while
Commercial
and industrial customers would see a 1.5 to 2.1 percent increase.
.
The
state Public Service Commission will decide whether to approve the
rate increases.
