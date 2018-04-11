FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 11, 2018
(850) 488-0420
FDC to Host One-Day Hiring Event for Gulf Correctional Institution
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Corrections will host a one-day hiring event for Gulf Correctional Institution at CareerSource Gulf Coast. Gulf CI is one of several institutions offering a $1,000 signing bonus to new hires.
WHAT: The Florida Department of Corrections is seeking qualified individuals to join our agency. If possible, please bring the following: driver’s license, legible copy of birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma, GED or college transcripts and any name change documents (if applicable), such as a marriage certificate. Veterans and current reservists/Guardsmen should bring a copy of their DD-214 or military ID, respectively. If you would like to take the Criminal Justice Abilities Test (required for employment), please bring a money order in the amount of $12 made payable to the Florida Department of Corrections.
WHEN: Friday, April 13, at 9:00 a.m.
WHERE: CareerSource Gulf Coast
625 HWY 231
Panama City, FL 32405
CONTACT: For more information, please call 850-639-1483.
