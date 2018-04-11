WILD Times Newsletter Spring 2018 Issue

Spring Issue 2018
Inside This Issue
A Message from the Coordinator
Dear WILD Ones,
For me, meeting with educators who are passionate about conservation education and Project WILD is fun and so very spiritually uplifting. Protecting and conserving wildlife depends greatly on the extent and quality of conservation education. When enthusiastic facilitators use WILD curricula the message is quickly absorbed into participants' hearts and minds, and the result is timeless.
I'm here to support your efforts! We brought 19 new facilitators into the fold and several have led a workshop already. Never underestimate the value of the WILD and your part in it. The projected youth outreach in the year following a workshop is about 850-1,500 students. We are on track for 70 workshops this year--that's potentially over 100,000 youth getting WILD! We still have time to plan June workshops. If you are thinking about this, let me know how I can help. Project WILD is a major player in FWC's Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network (FYCCN) initiative, connecting Florida educators and students to nature and wildlife. Let's keep getting WILD and staying WILD--thank you!
Anita Forester
Project WILD Coordinator
850-488-4679
anita.forester@myfwc.com
Welcome New WILD Facilitators! Thank you Instructors!
The training took place February 23-25, 2018, at FWC's Ocala Outdoor Adventure Camp.
Back, Left to Right: Emily DeLanzo, Sabrina Cummings, MaryLynn Hess, Larry Ueltzen, Jeannie Asby, Elizabeth Smith, Eric Hoeppner, Michael Cosenza
Florida law requires 150 minutes of physical education (P.E.) each week for students in grades K-5. Physical education teachers in Palm Beach County will incorporate WILD into lesson plans. WILD Ones, Janice Kerber and Megan Harris facilitated a workshop in February for 19 Palm Beach County P.E. instructors. With this requirement for physical activity, why not be learning science and having fun at the same time? Project WILD lessons are the perfect fit!
If you are interested in bringing a Wild in Learning Design P.E. focused workshop to your area, please contact anita.forester@myfwc.com .
Upcoming Workshops and Important Dates
April 21 WILD at Archbold Biological Station
Contact: Dustin dangell@archbold-station.org
April 26 WILD Advisory Meeting 3:30pm
Phone in: 888-670-3525
Participant code: 1719080072#
Contact: anita.forester@myfwc.com
May 12 WILD at Camp Wai Lani
Contact: Erin ehollen@gswcf.
May 19 Flying WILD at Tampa Girl Scout Leadership Center
Contact: Erin ehollen@gswcf.org
May 25 Project WILD and PLT in Brevard County
Contact: Andrea alazzari11@ufl.edu
Attention Facilitators: SAVE the Date for the NEXT Call of the WILD:
Are you Ready to Take it to the Next Level?
If you have attended Project WILD workshops and are interested in leading your own workshop, then we're ready for you. The next Project WILD Facilitator Training (also known as Train the Trainer) is scheduled for September 22, 2018 at The Loxahatchee River Center in Jupiter, Florida.
Being a a Project WILD Facilitator means:
Interested in attending the September 22, 2018, Train the Trainer? Inactive facilitators also are encouraged to attend and reactivate! For an application, please contact: anita.forester@myfwc.com
A Natural Adaptation to Fashion a Fish Activity!
Look closely at WILD One Mike Cosenza's completed fashion a fish--the Polypody Fern frond body-- so cool! Participants in training to become facilitators shared many ways they use WILD. WILD One Emily DeLanzo gives students a brief time to collect natural materials-- such as leaves, twigs, seeds, etc. to use in fashioning a fish. This adapted activity, from the original found on page 98 in Aquatic WILD, students combine various adaptations to create an art form that represents a new fish species. Students name the fish and describe a suitable habitat. It's a fun, interdisciplinary, and effective way to reach all learners, making the connection between adaptation, habitat, and survival!
Attention educators: If you haven't taken an Aquatic WILD workshop, put this in your professional development plan! We can bring a workshop to your area or you can attend one already on the calendar.
What Are Teachers Saying about Project WILD?
Recent Quotes from Workshop Participants:
“Great for application of knowledge!”
“Awesome ideas—very excited to bring back to my school.”
“Magnificent!”
“…informative and interactive—loved the experience!”
“Information was well presented and will be used in my classroom and shared with my colleagues.”
“…really enjoyed it and will definitely sign up for the next training.”
“Amazing! Very well taught and the information is great—so many Ah-Ha moments!”
“Excellent and motivational workshop. My students will be quite thrilled to do the activities.”
“Love that Project WILD exists. Never knew about it…love the mission!”
“Great materials and very engaging workshop!”
“Excellent. Badly needed. Looking forward to using it!”
“Excellent training session. Great presenters! Love how many resources are readily available!”
“I have never seen an ant lion and I learned how to find their habitat today!”
Having trouble viewing this as email? View it as a web page.
For more information contact: FLProjectWild@MyFWC.com
For more information contact: FLProjectWild@MyFWC.com
http://live.oysterradio.com/