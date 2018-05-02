2 summer oyster harvesting areas of the Apalachicola Bay closing at sunset Thursday

The Department of Agriculture will close two summer oyster harvesting areas at sunset today before the summer season even opens.
The Department is closing the approved summer shellfish harvesting area #1621 on an emergency basis while dredging is ongoing in the intracoastal waterway.
The dredging is expected to run through the month of June.
The state is also closing the conditionally approved summer south harvesting area #1662 because of high water in the Apalachicola River.
The River at Blountstown is expected to hit 17 feet Friday – flood stage is 13 feet.
It takes a few days for the water to make its way from Blountstown to the Apalachicola Bay.
1662 will reopen when when the river recedes and samples show water quality is acceptable for oyster harvesting.
Another closure that will last the entire summer season is area 1652, which is the area north of the Apalachicola Bridge.
That area is closed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission because there are not enough oysters in that area for harvesting.
CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:__5/31/18____
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on __Thursday May 31st, 2018_ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1662 Apalachicola Bay CA Summer South Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
____Franklin________________
Basis for action:
Operating procedures in Chapter 5L-1.003 (1),
Florida Administrative Code
The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:_5/31/18___
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on __Thursday May 31st, 2018_ for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
South of the Intercoastal Waterway (ICWW) in #1621 Apalachicola Approved Summer Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
_____Franklin_______________
Basis for action:
Emergency closure due to dredging the ICWW
