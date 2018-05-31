Gag grouper will open for recreational harvest in most state and all federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico on June 1st.The season will remain open through December 31st.
Gulf state waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles.
Federal waters begin where state waters end and extend to 200 nautical miles.
Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties are excluded from this opening because they have their own season that runs from April 1st through June 30th, and a fall season from September through December.
The minimum size limit for gag grouper in Gulf waters is 24 inches total length, and the daily bag limit is two fish per person within the four-grouper-per-person aggregate limit.
