The recreational harvest of greater amberjack and gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes on June 1st.
The seasonal harvest closure is designed to help conserve Florida’s valuable greater amberjack and gray triggerfish populations and improve the fisheries for the future.
While the two species are no longer considered overfished - gray triggerfish and greater amberjack were added to the list of species undergoing overfishing this year.
The fisheries will reopen on August the 1st.
