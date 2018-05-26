26th annual Apalachicola Historic Home and Garden Tour this Saturday

Some of Apalachicola’s historic homes and buildings will open their doors to the public on Saturday for the 26th annual Apalachicola Historic Home and Garden Tour.
This year’s featured house is the Flatauer House, a 110 year old home with wraparound porches and a widow's walk.
The home tour begins with an Evensong celebration today at 6 at Trinity Episcopal Church followed by a welcome reception.
Homes will be open for tour on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Saturday’s activities will also include an auction at Gorrie Square and a parrish hall lunch at Trinity Episcopal Church.
The auction includes some impressive items like a Hobie Mirage Sailing Kayak, water ski's, art work, collectables, weekly vacation rentals, gift collections , and more.
You can find out more about the tour and the auction and get tickets on-line at www.apalachicolahistorichometour.org.
Tickets are 25 dollars today and 30 dollars on Saturday.
http://live.oysterradio.com/