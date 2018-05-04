FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report April 13, 2018 through April 19, 2018

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
April 13, 2018 through April 19, 2018
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Lieutenant Lambert received a complaint that four individuals were smoking marijuana at Fillingim Landing in Perdido River Wildlife Management Area. When Lieutenant Lambert arrived, he noticed the individuals described sitting near the river’s edge. After a brief time, all four individuals were seen smoking marijuana from a large glass pipe. As Lieutenant Lambert approached the group, one subject was attempting to conceal an item in the sand. Lieutenant Lambert located a methamphetamine pipe and a straw that contained drug residue buried in the sand. Additional bags containing methamphetamine and cannabis were located. Officers Allgood and Manning arrived to assist. One subject was arrested and transported to the Escambia County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The other subjects were issued notice to appear citations for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
While offshore in federal waters, approximately 17 miles south of Navarre, Officers Rockwell and Matechik along with two National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officers conducted a joint enforcement patrol in the Offshore Patrol Vessel Vigilance. The officers saw a vessel heading north at a slow rate of speed toward state waters. As they approached, they saw one of the occupants filleting triggerfish. The individual was unaware the officers were next to him. He was still in the process of filleting fish when he turned around and noticed the officers next to him watching his actions. Surprised by the officers’ presence, he threw the fish he was filleting in the water. The individual was warned not discard any more fish and the officers conducted a fishery boarding. During the boarding, the officers found the individual and his crew to be in possession of triggerfish fillets, over the bag limit of triggerfish, undersized triggerfish, and possession of red snapper during closed season. The appropriate action was taken for all violations.
While offshore in federal waters aboard the Offshore Patrol Vessel Intrepid, Lieutenant Marlow and Officer Nelson boarded a charter vessel approximately 11 miles south of Dog Island. The captain and crew were found to be in possession of gag grouper during federal closure. The appropriate action was taken for the violations.
While offshore in federal waters aboard the Offshore Patrol Vessel Intrepid, Lieutenant Marlow and Officer Nelson boarded a vessel and found them to be in possession of undersized black sea bass and some fillets as well. Another boarding, approximately 25 miles south of Alligator Point on a vessel that had previously been found to be in possession of illegal fish, resulted in the officers locating gag grouper during federal closure. The appropriate action was taken for the violations on both stops.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Jarvis responded to a single vessel boating accident that occurred near Crab Island. Through an investigation, the officer determined the vessel involved was a personal watercraft (PWC) with a single occupant. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Marine Deputy provided information on the accident. The operator suffered a dislocated shoulder and was transported by a friend to a local hospital for treatment. The PWC involved was rented. Officer Jarvis interviewed the operator. The operator was executing a sharp turn when she was ejected off the PWC and, in the process, dislocated her shoulder.
Officer Bartlett was on land patrol in the Eglin Wildlife Management Area and responded to assist Officer White regarding an individual in a closed area. Officer Bartlett located the individual and escorted the driver out of the closed area. Officer Bartlett saw the individual wearing hunter’s camouflage and in possession of a shotgun. The subject explained he was turkey hunting and failed to check the Eglin website regarding the closed area. The subject was issued a notice to appear citation for entering a closed area.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Ramos saw two people fishing at an isolated location near a boat ramp. Officer Ramos conducted a fisheries inspection and asked to see their fishing license. The subjects acted extremely nervous and could not produce a fishing license or any other form of identification. As Officer Ramos continued the investigation and checked one subject for any weapons on his person. The subject attempted to flee on foot. Officer Ramos caught him and a physical encounter ensued until he was placed in handcuffs. The subject who fought with Officer Ramos was arrested and cited for resisting arrest with violence, interference with an FWC Officer and failure to produce a saltwater fishing license.
Lieutenants Hahr and Lambert were patrolling in the Blackwater State Forest when they saw from a concealed location a group of campers talking about smoking cannabis. After a few minutes, a person in the group rolled a cannabis cigarette and passed it around to the other four people. Once they contacted the group, they discovered that the youngest person in the group was only 16 years old and the two older adults were her parents. All five were cited for possession of cannabis and the girl’s parents were cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Lieutenant Clark provided police presence and traffic control, supported park staff, and assisted with the FWC outreach booth during the 11th Annual Mattie Kelley Family Estuary Festival. It’s estimated over 1500 people participated. Fred Gannon Rocky Bayou State Park hosted the event.
