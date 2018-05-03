A new girl scout troop is forming in Franklin County and registration will start this Saturday.
The local group will be troop 4025.
The girl scout program is designed to help young girls in decision making, people skills, and goal settings, while
having fun and making life long memories.
The program will be open for girls grades K-12 and will also need volunteers to help with the troop.
Membership into the program is only 35 dollars for volunteers and for the girls who take part – the membership fee is good from May 1st through September 30th, 2019.
If you have a young lady in the family who would like to take part or if you would like to volunteer, please come out to Vrooman Park in Eastpoint on Saturday, May the 5th to register.
Registration will be held from 10 AM till noon.
Organizers say they will also hold sign ups in Carrabelle and Apalachicola in the future.
Http://girlscouts.secure.force.com/girl
http://live.oysterradio.com/