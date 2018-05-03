Thursday, May 3, 2018
The Island View motel property east of Carrabelle should be reopened as a public park by early summer.
The construction work there is scheduled to be finished on June 30th and there will be a dedication ceremony on July the 6th.
There was once a hotel on the 7.2 acre parcel but the land was purchased by Franklin County and is being turned into a public park.
Over a million dollars is being spent to restore and improve the two piers and to build a handicapped accessible boardwalk.
There will also be a ramp for canoers and kayakers, a central plaza, and a concrete parking area.
The park is currently off-limits and is surrounded by security fencing.
