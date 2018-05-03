Thursday, May 3, 2018
Michael, Green Sea Turtle Released at Cape Palms Park at Cape San Blas
Michael, a green sea turtle will be released into the Gulf of Mexico at Cape Palms Park at Cape San Blas at 9:30
am central/ 10:30 am eastern on Friday, May 4th.
Part of a much larger event, the sea turtle stranded early in
January 2018 during the second largest cold-stun event in the Florida Panhandle. During two cold snaps in early
January, approximately 1,200 sea turtles were cold stunned in Saint Joe Bay, Florida and surrounding bays and
estuaries.
Most of the sea turtles that stranded during this event were otherwise fit and were released into the
Gulf of Mexico as soon as their body temperatures were stabilized. However, Michael and approximately 30
others were kept behind for various reasons. In addition to being cold stunned, Michael was malnourished and
had small wounds on his body. The animal was tube fed at first and given antibiotics. Michael has gained weight
and is now foraging and diving well and has been medically cleared for release.
When the waters get below 50 degrees in shallow bays and estuaries, sea turtles can become shocked by the
frigid temperatures. These sea turtles were brought to Gulf World Marine Institute for the proper care.
