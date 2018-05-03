Thursday, May 3, 2018
Franklin County is starting its annual budget process.
The board agreed this week to send budget letters to all county departments and constitutional offices telling them to prepare and submit their proposed budgets for the next fiscal year.
As has been the case over the past few years, the county is asking that the offices not seek any budget increases this year.
Cheryl Sanders said she hopes the county will be able to approve a cost of living increase for workers this year but that will be discussed further during the budget talks this summer.
In case a department needs new equipment or foresees some other major capital expense, they should bring that up to the county commission at their next meeting so they county can begin to calculate a proposed millage.
Budget proposals have to submitted to the county by June the 1st.
