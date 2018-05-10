A Postcard from Mexico Beach! - The Monthly newsletter from Mexico Beach

|
|THE BEACH IS BEAUTIFUL! WISH YOU WERE HERE!
The weather could not be more perfect than it is right now. It's a wonderful time of year, and we hope you come spend it with us. The sun is shining, the water is ideal, and there is a great spot for you in the sand. So what are you waiting for? May is also a time when we recognize those who gave their all defending our country. This holiday, originally named Decoration Day, was established in 1868. The name changed to Memorial Day after WWII and was officially declared by federal law in 1967. We owe a significant debt to the men and women who gave their lives for our country.
|
AND THE WINNER IS...
Last month we had an apparel gift set from KC Sportsfishing up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Holli Sigmon from Leesburg, Georgia. Congratulations, Holli!
APRIL GIVEAWAY
This month we are offering a beach rental certificate from High Tide Beach Service. This one-day rental for two beach chairs and one umbrella will ensure your time at the beach is spent enjoying it, and not hauling items to and fro. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to Melissa (melissa@mexicobeach.com
) and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
|
SAMANTHA AND ROBERT
This month we are delighted to introduce Samantha and Robert, who selected our beach as their wedding venue. They traveled with their families from Newnan, Georgia, to tie the knot. It was a romantic and fun wedding ceremony. Congratulations, Samantha and Robert!
|
MEXICO BEACH 18TH ANNUAL
PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|April 1–July 31
|The Mexico Beach 18th Annual Photography Contest started April 1 and runs until July 31. We accept all photographs taken in Mexico Beach—past or present. You can either drop your photos off at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center or mail them in. A complete form can be found online at MexicoBeach.com. There is no fee to enter and the contest is open to all ages.
|
|
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR: AMERICA'S GREAT PAINT-OUT
|May 4-13
|The 13th Annual Forgotten Coast en Plein Air - America's Great Paint-Out will take place May 4-13 all along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Nationally known artists gather to capture what some believe to be the last vestiges of authentic Old Florida. Artists can be seen painting alongside the roads overlooking the Gulf from the western end of Mexico Beach to the east side of Alligator Point, as well as in out-of-the-way settings. Artists from across the States, as well as international locations, capture images of nature, flora and fauna, and local color in the plein air tradition. This event comprises daily artist demonstrations, workshops, and sales of locally created art.
|
|
MEXICO BEACH FARMER’S & CRAFT MARKET
|May 12
|Spend the day going from booth to booth at the Mexico Beach Farmer's and Craft Market. The market will take place at Parker Park, located on Hwy. 98 in beautiful Mexico Beach, and will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. (CDT). There will be plenty of produce, crafts, photography, jewelry, and much more to choose from.
|
|
MEXICO BEACH SUP CLASSIC
|May 19
|Enjoy paddleboarding? We have an open water event for you! The Mexico Beach SUP Classic will be held on Saturday, May 19 at the El Governor Motel on Hwy. 98 in Mexico Beach. T-shirts and finisher medals will go to all participants! Three different categories are open for those wishing to participate. All safety precautions will be taken and safety rules enforced. Water safety personnel will be available to all participants. Bring family and friends, invite everyone you know, and join us for the world record attempt after the race!
|
|
GOLLYWHOPPER CLASSIC
|June 23
|This is the first tournament of the summer! The GollyWhopper Classic will be held on June 23, 2018. The Captain's Party will take place on Friday, June 22 at 5:00 p.m. at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center. Winning fish will be determined in the Red Snapper, Grouper, King Mackerel, and Lionfish divisions. There will also be a Spearfishing Division and a Kid's Division (14 & under). Weigh-in will be held at the Mexico Beach Welcome Center on June 23 from 3:30 p.m. till 5:30 p.m. There will be live music and food for both the Captain's Party and the Weigh-In. Come enjoy this fun event-whether you're participating or just watching the weigh-in. For more information or to register, click here.
|
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here
or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|PECAN-CRUSTED SNAPPER
|What could be better than a combination of snapper, pecans, and complementing spices! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
4 snapper fillets
2 cups finely chopped pecans
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
2 eggs
¼ cup Cajun seasoning
1 cup milk
½ cup chopped parsley
Flour
PREPARATION
Preheat oven to 450°. Mix bread crumbs with Cajun seasoning, pecans, and parsley in a bowl. Whisk eggs and milk together. Coat fish with flour, then dip in egg mixture and dredge in bread crumb mixture. Place on baking sheet and cook 15 minutes or until fish reaches an internal temperature of 145°. Serve with favorite side and enjoy!
|SOME HELPFUL WISDOM
Here are some great words of wisdom and maybe even a helpful hint or two for life!
—If you're not supposed to eat at night, why is there a lightbulb in the refrigerator?
—Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth.
—I'm jealous of my parents. I'll never have a kid as cool as theirs.
—I'm not lazy; I'm just very relaxed.
—Always remember that you're unique-just like everyone else.
—If you think nobody cares if you're alive, try missing a couple of bank payments.
—If you do a job too well, you'll get stuck with it.
—When you're right, no one remembers. When you're wrong, no one forgets.
—If you can't see the bright side of life, polish the dull side.
—Don't tell me the sky is the limit when there are footprints on the moon.
—You never truly understand something until you can explain it to your grandmother.