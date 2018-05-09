NOAA Fisheries FishNews – May 9, 2018

|
HIGHLIGHTS
Habitat Conservation Award – Call for Nominations
NOAA Fisheries and the American Fisheries Society seek nominations for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. The award recognizes U.S. citizens for their exceptional contributions to habitat conservation in the coastal and marine environment. Nominations are due June 22
Faces of North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation
This past year has been devastating for critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. Learn how NOAA and our partners track right whale mothers and calves in this Q&A with North Atlantic Right Whale Recovery Program Coordinator Barb Zoodsma.
Guide to Seafood Import Audit Requirements
The Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) requires seafood importers to report key data for all import shipments of fish and fish products identified as particularly vulnerable to illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing or seafood fraud. NOAA Fisheries will conduct audits to verify the adequacy and accuracy of the reported data. NOAA Fisheries developed this guidance document (pdf) to walk importers through the SIMP audit processes.
West Coast
San Joaquin Salmon Hatchery – Open for Comment
By June 6
, please submit your comments on NOAA Fisheries’ draft Environmental Assessment analyzing the effects of the continued operation of the San Joaquin River Salmon Conservation and Research hatchery program. The program will produce Central Valley spring-run Chinook salmon for reintroduction into the San Joaquin River.
Southeast
Spring Issue of Gulf Fishery News Available
The latest issue of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s newsletter, Gulf Fishery News, is now available. Topics include updates from the April meeting, the changeover of executive director, updates to regulations, and upcoming events.
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales East of Race Point
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone to protect a group of three right whales sighted east of Race Point, Massachusetts. This zone, which joins three other active zones, is in effect through May 19
. Critically endangered right whales have returned to the waters of Massachusetts in recent weeks, and we implore boaters to be vigilant.
Events
May 10
Webinar, with multiple listening stations, on two proposed snapper grouper amendments
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 10–15
Six free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops
along the east coast of Florida.
May 10 and 21
Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in South Carolina and Florida.
May 10–June 12
Three informational webinars on federal for-hire permit holders
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
May 19
Endangered Species Day events
at NOAA’s Woods Hole Science Aquarium in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
May 22–June 6
Five public hearings and one webinar on draft Coral Amendment 9
, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
May 31
Public webinar to collect comments on Reef Fish Amendment 49 (Sea Turtle Release Gear)
, hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
June 4–11
North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Kodiak, Alaska.
June 5–7
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Philadelphia.
June 7–13
Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Spokane, Washington.
June 11–15
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
June 12–14
New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Portland, Maine.
June 18–21
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Key West, Florida.
Announcements
May 14
Pre-proposals due for 2018 Fisheries Innovation Fund
May 25
Applications due for seats on the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council’s Scientific and Statistical Committees
June 22
Nominations due for the 2018 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award
Federal Register Actions
