Eastpoint Water and sewer moving to inland wells to protect from saltwater intrusion

A grant from the Northwest Florida Water Management District helped the Eastpoint Water and Sewer District move to new wells for better water.
The Eastpoint Water and Sewer District provides water for over 1500 residents in Franklin County.
The grant of nearly 350 thousand dollars helped finish a project that began in the early 2000s to end Eastpoint Water and Sewer District's reliance on a pair of coastal water supply wells that were showing signs of increased chloride levels and poor water quality from saltwater intrusion.
Because of the increased chloride levels, the wells had to be flushed periodically.
The grant helped construct two inland test wells, which were later converted to potable supply wells.
The newer wells feature improved water quality and also reduce the amount of water lost in the system from the older wells.
The project also added a well pump, controls and backup generator as well as a transmission line and connections.
The upgrades will allow Eastpoint Water and Sewer District to abandon the two coastal wells and use the two inland wells as the primary source for potable water for its customers.
The funding is part of the District's Water Supply Development Grant program, which launched in 2013 and has awarded funding for 70 projects across Northwest Florida totaling more than $21.6 million dollars.
http://live.oysterradio.com/