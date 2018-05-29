Apalachicola Main Street says their new trolley tours are a big success.
The inaugural tour was held Saturday.
The Mainstreet trolley holds 40 people and was packed to capacity.
Apalachicola Main Street has planned a series of 6 free tours this summer as a pilot project funded by Visit Florida.
The hour-long tours of the city are guided by Jeff Ilardi and driver Bonnie Jones.
The tours are running Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. through June 10th.
If you would like to catch the next one they leave from the historic Raney House in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/