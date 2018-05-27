Area 1612 of the Apalachicola Bay closed to oyster harvesting

The Department of Agriculture closed oyster harvesting area 1612 at sunset Sunday.
Area 1612 is the conditionally approved Winter West Shellfish Harvest Area – it includes the Green Point Bar.
The area was closed because of heavy rains over caused by subtropical storm Alberto.
The area will be reopened when the rain stops and sampling shows the water quality is acceptable for harvesting.
CLOSURE STATEMENT
Date:__5/27/18_________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is temporarily closing the following shellfish area at sunset on Sunday, May 27, 2018 for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
Area(s):
#1612 Apalachicola Bay CA Winter West 1 Shellfish Harvest Area
Affected
Counties:
___Franklin_________________
Basis for action:
Operating procedures in Chapter 5L-1.003 (1),
Florida Administrative Code
The closure is based on a change in conditions specifically required under the management plan. Water samples will continue to be collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the management plan.
You will be notified as soon as the shellfish area can be re-opened. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Carrie Jones or Chris Clark at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
http://live.oysterradio.com/