Gov. Scott: Floridians in the Panhandle Should Make Final Preparations in Anticipation of Subtropical Storm Alberto
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – At 8:30 p.m. EST this evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) released updated information regarding Subtropical Storm Alberto’s strength and estimated landfall. The NHC now states that STS Alberto has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, making it a strong and dangerous storm. STS Alberto is forecasted to make landfall near Panama City on Monday. Throughout the day, Governor Scott has been engaged with federal, state and local emergency management to ensure that Floridians have the resources necessary to be prepared.
Governor Scott said, “Updated information from the National Hurricane Center issued tonight suggests that Subtropical Storm Alberto is growing stronger and more dangerous. I urge every Floridian to take this storm seriously and pay attention to local officials and evacuation orders. The new forecast means that there are higher winds near hurricane speed. This is not a storm to take lightly. In Florida, we know how devastating any tropical weather system can be and Alberto is no different. We have been working to prepare for this storm all weekand we must remain vigilant. Make your final preparations now. If you are ordered to evacuate, do so. I will remain in constant communication with the State Emergency Response Team as we move through the overnight hours and into Memorial Day.”
Please visit https://www.
floridadisaster.org/info/ for the latest updates on the below information and other resources for those potentially affected by Subtropical Storm Alberto:
STORM SURGE WATCHES
- A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Crystal River in Citrus County, to Navarre in Santa Rosa County. There is currently a 2-4 foot storm surge forecast in the watch area. A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations.
TROPICAL STORM WARNINGS
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Gulf Coast communities from the Anclote River in Pinellas County to the Florida/Alabama border.
CURRENT EVACUATION ORDERS
- Franklin County – A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all barrier islands (Bald Point, Alligator Point, Dog Island, St. George Island), for anyone living directly on the coastline, mobile homes and RV parks.
- Gulf County – T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park began evacuations on Sunday, May 27 at 8:00 a.m.
- Taylor County – Voluntary evacuations have been issued for those in coastal zones and beach communities (Keaton, Dekel, Cedar, Dark Islands), mobile homes, RV parks and low-lying areas.
- Check evacuation status and zones for your area at: https://floridadisaster.
maps.arcgis.com/apps/ webappviewer/index.html?id= c788060028cb43809a25744ead39c0 d6
SHELTERS
- Counties with Currently Open Shelters:
- Okaloosa County
- Walton County
- Bay County
MORE INFORMATION ON OPEN SHELTERS HERE: https://www.floridadisaster.org/shelter-status/
org/shelter-status/
ROADS AND TRAFFIC
Up-to-date road closure and traffic information is available here: https://fl511.com/#:Alerts
Alerts
CONTACTS
- The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) contact number is 1-800-342-3557.
- The State Emergency Operations Center Media Line: 850-921-0217.
- Follow @FLSert for live updates on Tropical Storm Alberto.
- Visit http://www.floridadisaster.org to find information on shelters, road closures, and evacuation routes.
