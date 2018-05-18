Before you get on a boat this summer, remember to put on a life jacket – it can save your life.
Florida has the largest number of registered boats in the nation – it also leads the nation in the number of boating accidents, injuries and deaths.
There were 766 reportable boating accidents in Florida last year – 52 more than in 2016.
Collisions with other vessels was the leading type of accident with a total of 220.
67 people were killed in boating accidents in the Sunshine State in 2017, that's the same number as the year before.
That’s also the highest number of boating fatalities of any state.
Eighty-one percent of boating fatalities were not wearing a life jacket.
Falls overboard have been the leading type of fatal accident in Florida since 2003, with drowning as the leading cause of death.
Alcohol or drug-use is reported to have played a role in 24% boating fatalities.
And remember, If you forget your life jacket the next time you go boating you can borrow one from the loaner stand in Port St. Joe.
There are life jacket loaner stands at the Port St. Joe Yacht Club in Port St. Joe – there is also one at the public boat ramp at Frank Pate Park and one at the boat ramp in Mexico beach.
The loaner stands let boaters who need a life jacket borrow one or more free of charge for the day to help keep themselves and their passengers safer on the water.
