The Franklin County High school class of 2018 will graduate tonight.
In all 60 seniors will get their diplomas.
This year’s valedictorian is Madison Burt.
Salutatorian is Faith Sapp.
Some of the seniors are not only graduating with their high school diplomas, but 7 of them have also received their Associates degree from Gulf Coast State College.
Graduation is open to the public.
Graduation will begin at 7PM and will be held at the Franklin County School football field – in case of bad weather it will be moved to the gym.
