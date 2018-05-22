Carrabelle seeks grant funds to install elevator in historic City Hall

The City of Carrabelle is looking for money to install a elevator in the Marvin N. Justiss Carrabelle City Hall.
The Old City Hall currently houses the Carrabelle History Museum; city offices have long been moved into the old Carrabelle High School.
The 2 story building was built in 1933 it was used by the city for nearly 75 years and became a museum in 2009.
But usage for the building is limited by the fact that there is no elevator to the second floor.
The City has tried in the past to get grants to install an elevator but so far their request has not been funded.
The Franklin County Commission has issued a letter of support for the grant application.
