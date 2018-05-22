Some of Florida’s best high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics students will be honored this week during the 2018 Sunshine State Scholars program.
The two-day awards and recruitment event will be held in Orlando May 17th and 18th.
The annual event recognizes Florida’s elite students for their hard work and gives the students a chance to meet with some of Florida’s colleges and universities where they might continue their educations after high school.
Each school district selects the top eleventh-grade STEM scholar to participate in the program.
For Franklin county that is Mikalin Huckeba of Apalachicola who attends the Franklin County School.
Bailey Lake, who goes to Port St. Joe High School will represent Gulf County.
Trinton Kain Pullam will attend from Liberty County and Faith Carolyne Joiner was chosen from Wakulla County.
