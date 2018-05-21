(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan is now available for review
You are invited to review, submit comments, and provide feedback on the 2018 draft of Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The Action Plan is a comprehensive, statewide plan for conserving the state's wildlife and vital natural areas for future generations. It outlines Florida’s native Species of Greatest Conservation Need (SGCN), essential habitat types needed to support those species, and identifies a series of priority actions to help conserve SGCN. Having an approved State Wildlife Action Plan qualifies each state and territory for federal funding through the State Wildlife Grants Program. This is the second revision of the Action Plan since development in 2005 and once approved, will be implemented through 2025, the next scheduled revision date.
The Action Plan will be available for public review untilJune 10th, 2018. The draft is available to download to your computer or device by using the link below.
All comments, questions, and edits must be submitted online using the link below.
Please note, reviewers are not limited in the number of comments submitted and may submit multiple review forms from a single device. Please re-enter at least your email address on the first page of the comment form to ensure your contact information is linked to all of your comments.
For any questions regarding the State Wildlife Action Plan, contact Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator, Allie McCue at Allie.McCue@MyFWC.com.
