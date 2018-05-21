Franklin County unemployment rate fell in April.
Franklin County unemployment was 2.8 percent last month, down from 3.2 percent the month before.
Only 2 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in April.
134 people were looking for work in Franklin County in April, down from 150 people the month before while the workforce increased by 58 people.
Gulf County's unemployment also fell last month to 3.2 percent – there were 195 people looking for work in Gulf County in April.
Wakulla County's unemplyment rate was 2.9 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.8 percent.
